Ontario legislation updates regulations for medically-assisted death

TORONTO — Ontario has introduced legislation to support the implementation of medically assisted dying.

The Medical Assistance In Dying Statute includes a series of amendments to several pieces of legislation to provide more clarity on the issue for patients, families, doctors and other health-care providers.

The changes align Ontario regulations with federal legislation passed last June that guides how medical assistance in dying can be provided, and outlines the criteria for patient eligibility such as having an incurable medical condition.

Health Minister Eric Hoskins says the changes will ensure that benefits such as insurance payments are not denied because of a medically assisted death.

He says they will also protect doctors and those who assist them from civil liability when they lawfully provide medical assistance to help someone die.

The legislation would also protect the privacy of health-care providers and their facilities.

Ontario will also establish a care co-ordination service to help patients and caregivers access additional information and services for medical assistance in dying and other end-of-life options.

The province already has a clinician referral service to support doctors as they send patients for assessment for possible medical assistance in dying cases.