Ontario sets out rules for physician-assisted deaths

Ontarians who opt for a doctor-assisted death could not be denied life insurance benefits under legislation proposed by the province’s health minister.

The bill is intended to clarify rights and protections for patients and health care professionals under Canada’s medically assisted suicide law passed by Parliament in June.

“There are many sensitive and complex issues related to end-of-life care,” Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins, a family doctor, said in a statement Wednesday.

He introduced the Medical Assistance in Dying Statute Law Amendment Act as Legislature is set to begin its winter break, meaning MPPs won’t return to debate the bill until late February.

It would guarantee insurance payouts and workplace compensation benefits due to people who have a doctor help end their lives providing they meet the federal criteria for medically assisted suicide.

Patients must be competent adults over 18 suffering from terminal or incurable conditions, or face a “reasonably foreseeable” natural death to qualify.

The Ontario bill would also protect doctors, nurses and other health care professionals who assist them from civil liability when lawfully aiding a patient in death.

As well, there would be privacy protections for health care providers and facilities that provide medically assisted deaths, meaning they could not be identified.

Hoskins also said the bill would provide for “effective reporting and monitoring” of cases of physician-assisted suicide.

“These legislative amendments will support the implementation of medical assistance in dying in Ontario by adding clarity and protection for patients and health care providers,” he added.

The Ministry of Health will establish a “care co-ordination service” to help patients who seek a physician-assisted death and their caregivers find a doctor to help — in addition to other end-of-life options they may consider.

Ontario has previously announced that drugs used in physician-assisted deaths will be provided free of charge under the provincial health insurance plan.

The province — which held public consultations on how to follow through with doctor-assisted suicides — has committed funding of $75 million over three years to improve palliative and end-of-life care.

The Supreme Court of Canada tossed out a ban on assisted dying last year as a violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, in particular the right to life, liberty and security of the person.

While the court ruled citizens seeking physician-assisted suicide must have “grievous and irremediable” health conditions that cause intolerable suffering on an enduring basis, the federal law was more restrictive.

Advocates of physican-assisted suicide have complained it falls short of the court’s intentions while some critics contend it is open to too much interpretation.