Bloor-Dufferin gets $20M for new high school, community hub

The Ontario government is spending $20 million to build a new secondary school, with a community hub, near Bloor and Dufferin Sts. — a project the province is hailing as the first of its kind.

While local residents will be consulted on the services and programs they’d like to see offered in the hub, the daycare spaces currently at the site will remain.

“Schools are at the heart of our communities and they are already natural community hubs. I am excited to see how the space at Bloor-Dufferin will be transformed to benefit their students and revitalize their community,” Education Minister Mitzie Hunter said in a written statement.

The project will involve all three levels of government — the province, city and Toronto District School Board.

“The Bloor-Dufferin community hub will be a great asset for the neighbourhood by making it easier for people to access multiple services right here in ‎Davenport,” local MPP Cristina Martins said in a statement. “I am thrilled to be able to deliver these results.”

The hub will be at the southwest corner of the intersection, and a new high school will be built where the now-closed Brockton High School sits. It will have room for 900 students, who will be relocated from nearby Bloor Collegiate Institute and Alpha II alternative school.

Some 60 hubs are in the works across Ontario. The education ministry said in a statement that the process to “build (the Bloor-Dufferin) hub is a first of its kind and really signals the future of community hub development in Ontario.”

The site will have up to 30,000 square feet for the hub and its services.