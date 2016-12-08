Doug Ford improperly used political influence to assist clients at city hall, watchdog finds

As a councillor, Doug Ford improperly used his influence at city hall to benefit clients of his family business, a city watchdog has concluded.

More than two and a half years after an investigation was first launched into the former Etobicoke North councillor and his brother, the late Rob Ford, integrity commissioner Valerie Jepson found the surviving Ford broke council’s code of conduct.

The investigation stems from complaints by advocacy group Democracy Watch and two residents following reports first published by the Globe and Mail regarding Ford’s dealings with two Toronto businesses, R.R. Donnelley and Sons and Apollo Health and Beauty Care — both which had been clients of the Ford company Deco Labels and Tags.

“Councillor Ford took no steps to establish clear lines of separation between his responsibilities as a member of council and his duties as a principal of Deco,” Jepson found in her report to council published Thursday, finding Ford improperly “wore two hats.”

Both Doug Ford and Rob Ford, when he was alive, rigorously maintained no wrongdoing on their parts. Jepson recorded Doug Ford’s response that he believed he was at all times acting in the city’s interest in term of cost savings and that he gained nothing by the interactions.

“He also says that he would have done the same thing for any business regardless of whether it was a client of Deco,” Jepson wrote.

Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the integrity commissioner’s findings.

“Even if I accept that Councillor Ford was motivated by advancing the greater good of the city or that his actions were no different than they would have been for another corporation, this does not absolve Councillor Ford from his duty not to use the influence of his office to his or Deco's private advantage,” Jepson wrote. “He failed to do so.”

The integrity commissioner interviewed employees at Deco and Donnelley as well as city officials and summoned records from all the companies involved. Ford, who at one point hired a lawyer to represent him and Deco objected to handing over documents and never responded, Jepson wrote.

Through records and recorded interviews or testimony, Jepson found that in 2011 Ford met with a senior member of Donnelley, another large printing company that contracted work to Deco. Ford said the city was “like a large corporation” and “raised the possibility of a meeting between Donnelley and the mayor,” then his brother Rob Ford.

A month later, both Fords attended the Donnelley plant and then mayor Ford arranged a meeting between Donnelley and the city, citing the possibility of saving the city money. That meeting took place the following week.

Ford requested the city staffer, Lou Pagano, who was the city’s director of purchasing, set up a meeting with the city’s printing unit. The Donnelley official, Barry Waddick, “testified that he thought the meeting and the mayor’s request to Mr. Pagano were significant for Donnelley because they were dealing with the mayor of the largest city in Canada.”

Donnelley officials then later toured the Deco facilities, which “refreshed the business relationship” between the two companies though it didn’t lead to an increase in contracted work, Jepson wrote.

When Donnelley later tried to pitch the city, they were surprised when staff told them city policy does not allow unsolicited quotations.

Also in 2011, the Fords directly intervened as Apollo — which was not operating in Doug Ford’s ward — tried to increase the amount of grant money it received through a city program from businesses while in the process of expanding its facilities.

After Apollo met with the Fords, Jepson said city staff received a request from the mayor’s office via former city manager Joe Pennachetti, then the city’s highest ranking public servant.

When staff denied the request to change the grant, Apollo wrote to the Fords complaining and asking for further assistance.

After a later meeting between Apollo, the Fords and Pennachetti, staff again reviewed the grant and again denied to vary it.

Doug Ford also assisted in intervening with staff over issues with building permits, at Apollo’s request, which Jepson wrote led to “significant confusion” for staff.

Once the facility opened in 2012, Ford also intervened after a sewage spill was linked to Apollo. A staffer for the mayor then requested a meeting with senior city officials “to discuss Apollo’s concern that it was being threatened with large fines by city staff.”

Ford later accepted an invitation to dinner and a tennis tournament as thanks for his assistance, which Jepson said broke council rules about councillors accepting gifts.

Last year, the lobbyist registrar found Apollo breached lobbying rules when they invited Ford to the dinner and tournament.

The related investigation into Rob Ford was abandoned after his death this March, though his role in facilitating meetings between the two companies and the city is clearly noted in Jepson’s report.

Jepson recommended no sanctions against Doug Ford.

Though docked pay is a possible punishment under council rules, it does not apply to former members. Jepson could recommend council issue a reprimand.

“While it may be within the authority of council to reprimand a former member, it is my view that imposing a reprimand on a person who is no longer a colleague of the council members responsible for issuing the reprimand would serve no purpose,” she wrote.

Jepson, who took over the role in September 2014, acknowledged the unusually drawn-out investigation, saying the reason it took so long is because she made investigations into current council member conduct a priority, amid a backlog of cases.

As a result, residents voted in the 2014 election, in which Ford was a mayoral candidate, without the results of the investigation.

“I think it took far too long but it is the correct ruling and great to have it out there that Doug Ford is clearly an unethical politician,” Democracy Watch’s Duff Conacher told Torstar News Service.

He said he disagrees with Jepson’s decision not to request council reprimand the former councillor.

“Council should issue the strongest reprimand possible,” he said, noting the rules should also allow financial sanctions of former councillors.

He said that’s a failing of a system that sees fellow politicians deciding on punishment instead of watchdogs doing the independent investigations.

“Why have the integrity commissioner as the judge when they can’t also impose the penalty?” he said.

Toronto lawyer Jonathan Schachter, who acted for each of the residents Ray Fredette and Jude MacDonald, said politicians should be forced to disclose their business interests and agreed more serious penalties are required.