No booze on board: Drug and alcohol tests coming for TTC staff

The TTC has provoked the ire of its largest union by announcing that it will begin randomly testing its employees for drug and alcohol use starting on March 1.

In a news release on Thursday, the transit agency said that it had given formal notice to its workers that it was moving ahead with the plan, which has been in the works for five years.

Under the plan, 20 per cent of employees occupied in “safety sensitive” positions — including some management and executives — would be subject to the tests for drugs and alcohol. Those who would be tested include vehicle operators, maintenance workers, and supervisors.

The release said that the program would only detect “likely impairment” at the time of the test. In response to the news, the union representing 10,000 TTC employees declared it intends to file a court injunction against the testing scheme.

Bob Kinnear, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113, claimed that the Supreme Court has ruled that random drug testing is unlawful unless the employer can show justification.