Toronto’s First Nations School set to expand in 2017

Toronto’s First Nations School is anticipating big things in 2017 – starting with a new, more spacious location to accommodate more students.

Work is already underway to relocate the school from its current location near Dundas and Broadview into the former Eastern Commerce Collegiate Institute, which closed last year due to dwindling enrollment.

With more room, the school, which now offers classes to kids from nearly 20 First Nations, is also looking to expand its curriculum to Grade 12. Right now, it ends at Grade 8.

It’s also looking to grow to at least 650 students — up from the current 139 — and include non-native students who want to gain a deeper knowledge of indigenous culture and identity.

Many parents are sitting on waiting lists for “far too long,” said Jonathan Kakegamic, the school’s new principal.

“We want this place to become an urban indigenous centre of excellence,” he said. “That’s our vision, and that’s how we can make education the centerpiece of Truth and Reconciliation process.

“These are very exciting times for indigenous families in Toronto and anyone interested in Aboriginal knowledge.”

The school opened in 1977, teaching the same curriculum as other schools but with an emphasis on Aboriginal languages, culture and history. A special focus is put on mentorship, with local Aboriginal professionals talking to children about what it takes to succeed in life.