Police identify victim of deadly East York shooting

The victim of a deadly shooting in East York on Wednesday night was likely killed by a single gunshot, Toronto police said Thursday.

Ardian Kaloshi, 46, who was known to police, was gunned down outside a social club on Donlands Ave., said Det.-Sgt. Mike Patterson. No suspects have been publicly identified.

“We’re hoping for video to crack this wide open,” Patterson said.

Police were called to 393 Donlands Ave., near Plains Rd., shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday for reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found Kaloshi outside the club, suffering from “obvious” head injuries, Patterson said.

Paramedics rushed Kaloshi to St. Michael’s hospital via emergency run, where he succumbed to his injuries.

It was unclear Thursday morning what kind of gun was used in the shooting, but Patterson said initial information suggested Kaloshi was killed by a single bullet.

After the shooting, Patterson said some witnesses inside the “unmarked” social club fled the scene.

“I need you to come forward and contact us,” he said, speaking to those witnesses directly.

The club had never been an issue for police before Wednesday night, Patterson added.

As dawn broke on Thursday, investigators were continuing to canvass the area for video footage of the incident.