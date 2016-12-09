Major New York markets hit second consecutive day of record highs

TORONTO — Major New York indexes hit a second consecutive day of record highs, while the Toronto stock market inched up to continue a six-day rise.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 142.04 points to 19,756.85, while the S&P 500 gained 13.34 points at 2,259.53. The Nasdaq composite rose 27.14 points at 5,444.50.

North of the border, Toronto's S&P/TSX composite index added 17.00 points at 15,312.20.

The January crude oil contract climbed 66 cents to US$51.50 per barrel.

Elsewhere in commodities, the February gold contract shed $10.50 at US$1,161.90 per ounce, March copper added about two cents at US$2.65 per pound, and January natural gas gained about five cents at US$3.75 per mmBTU.