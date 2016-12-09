The finish line is in sight for Toronto FC ahead of MLS Cup final

With the finish line in sight, Toronto FC is exuding calm and confidence.

Sticking to routine and repetition is key to achieving sporting excellence, they say.

Never get too high, never get too low.

But with so much time between matches and with so much on the line this Saturday, both superstars and bit players could be forgiven for letting their thoughts wander to what-ifs and best-case scenarios as the MLS Cup final looms.

“I think what it means to represent Toronto, to represent this city has been driven home time and time and time again,” Toronto’s steely-eyed captain Michael Bradley said on Thursday. “And if we can make Saturday the most special night yet then I think everybody is going to be amazed by what we see.”

Hoping to prevent the party are the Seattle Sounders. The green shirts are a still-developing squad capable of winning in a variety of ways.

Emerging rookie

Jordan Morris is at the forefront of the Seattle attack on the edge of its own promised land. But if the moment is weighing on the 22-year-old, he hid it well on Thursday at TFC’s Downsview Park training complex.

The Seattle native scored 14 goals in 39 matches including two in the Sounders’ 3-1 aggregate victory over Colorado in the Western Conference final.

“For me it’s kind of a case of not getting too into the moment. Not building up too much in your head,” Morris said of his knack for raising his level in big games.

“Obviously it’s not like any other game, but kind of trying in your head to consider it like any other game so you go into it not too nervous.”

Seattle arrives with 13 wins and just three losses in its last 20 games.

The Sounders, whose roots in the Pacific Northwest stretch back to the 1970s, have their first chance at the league cup in their eighth MLS season.

“It means a lot,” Seattle head coach Brian Schmetzer said. “As far as MLS standards are concerned, our fans have been waiting for eight long years as well for this moment.”

Perhaps unfairly, TFC carries not just the burden of its own history but that of an entire city.

The last Toronto club to win the title of a cross-border league was the 1993 Blue Jays.

With a championship on the line, TFC has the chance to give Major League Soccer its first major-league sports moment in Toronto. The Reds are also on the verge of becoming the first champion under the 18-year-old Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment umbrella.