Family of man who died in Toronto police Taser incident speaks out

On the morning of November 4, Rui Nabico awoke in his family home on Sagres Cres., in a quiet residential corner of the city’s northwest. He spoke to his parents before they left for work and, according to his sister, “all was perfectly normal.”

Hours later, the family would learn there had been a serious incident involving police on their street. Officers were called after reports of a man brandishing two knives and screaming. After a Taser was deployed, a 31-year-old man died. It was Nabico.

More than a month after Nabico’s death — the fourth Toronto police-involved fatality in 2016 — his family is speaking out for the first time about the “overwhelming” loss of a loving son and brother, a man they say had never before behaved in the threatening manner described by witnesses.

“To many, it was just another news story that day,” Nabico’s sister, Tania Nabico, told the Star. “To us he was a human being we loved so very much that was taken from us far too soon.”

The death is now being probed by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the civilian agency that investigates deaths involving police.

The watchdog has released few details about the incident, saying only that several officers were responding to a 911 call around noon that day.

According to witness accounts, police were called after a man was seen in the neighbourhood, yelling and waving knives. Jean Touchbourne, who lives in the area, told the Star she spoke to a witness who said the man had come out of his home “flailing his arms with two very large knives and threatened her. And so she ran.”

After police arrived, the SIU says there was an “interaction” and one officer deployed a conducted energy weapon, better known as a Taser. Nabico went into medical distress and died in hospital.

No one from the Nabico family was home at the time of the incident. But Tania Nabico said if the witness accounts of a threatening man are accurate, the behaviour is “completely out of character” for her brother.

The family instead describes Nabico as a generous, fun and caring man who was previously employed in construction and enjoyed working with his hands. His passion was cars — he loved fixing them up, and he had completely restored his first set of wheels, a 1963 Ford Galaxie.

Three weeks before his death, he became an uncle. “He was so proud,” said Tania.

In the dark about the final moments of Nabico’s life, she said her family is having a difficult time accepting the death. They have been advised that the investigation can be lengthy and are attempting to respect the SIU’s process, but it is difficult, Nabico said.

“It’s grueling to the family to know that my brother passed away in front of the family home but not be told what actually took place that day,” she said.

Jason Gennaro, spokesperson for the SIU, said in an email that the watchdog understands that for anyone involved in an SIU probe, waiting can be difficult.

“I can tell you our investigators work as expeditiously as possible to complete each investigation,” he said.

“However, there are a number of factors that may influence how long it takes to complete an investigation. In some cases, including death cases, investigators need to wait for outside experts and agencies to complete reports, including toxicology and pathology reports.”

Toronto police, meanwhile, cannot comment on the case while the SIU probe is ongoing.

Nabico’s death has also prompted larger questions about the safety of Tasers, with some critics saying his death is a tragic reminder that the health risks of conducted energy weapons are still not understood.

Pat Capponi, co-chair of the Toronto police services board mental health sub-committee, told the Star just days after Nabico’s death that his fatality “contradicts assurances that Tasers don’t kill.”

Toronto police are currently pushing an expansion of the weapon’s deployment throughout the force by nearly 50 per cent. Right now, the force has 545 Tasers available to a select few uniform front line supervisors and selected members of specialized units.

Last month, the force allocated $750,000 in its proposed 2017 budget for an additional 250 Tasers to be given to some front line officers. The Toronto police board soon after passed a motion to conduct community consultations on the broader deployment of Tasers.

Tania Nabico said her family is upset and confused about how her brother could have died after a Taser deployment. She said she was not aware of a medical condition that could have made her brother, a man in his early 30s, particularly vulnerable.

As previously reported by the Star, in his 2014 review of Toronto police interactions with people in crisis retired Supreme Court justice Frank Iacobucci recommended that the force increase front line officers’ access to Tasers.

However, Iacobucci expressed concerns about the unknown health risks posed by the weapon, and he recommended Toronto police “advocate for an interprovincial study of the medical effects of CEW use on various groups of people (including vulnerable groups such as people in crisis).”

Toronto police did not implement that recommendation, saying the force is satisfied that medical research has found no persuasive evidence of an elevated risk to vulnerable persons.

Nabico’s death should, at the very least, prompt a greater review of the health risks of Tasers, said Tania Nabico.

“I don’t want to have to imagine another family having to go through the exact same pain we have been facing with my brother’s passing,” she said.