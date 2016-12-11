Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey spends 24th birthday handing out Tims cards to less fortunate

Celebrity birthdays are the stuff of legends.

Lavish private parties, limousines and bottle service are just a few of the standard baller birthday tropes that come to mind.

But one Toronto Blue Jay has decided instead to spend his 24th cake day out in the snow, paying it forward.

Jays center fielder Dalton Pompey spent a frigid Sunday handing out Tim Hortons gift cards to those less fortunate around the city.

“So today's my 24th birthday and unlike any other birthday I decided to do something a little different,” he posted on Instagram.

“Instead of spending a ton of money having a huge birthday party at a restaurant or bar. I decided to take some of that money, buy some Tim cards and walk around Toronto handing them out to the less fortunate. “

Pompey posted pictures of the Tims cards and the snowy streets around Yonge-Dundas Square and outside Union Station.