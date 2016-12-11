Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch this week in Canadian business:

Lowe's Takeover of Rona: Sylvain Prud'homme, the CEO of Lowe's Canada, will provide an update Monday of the Rona takeover six months after the acquisition was finalized. The $3.2 billion deal shook up the home hardware industry when it was first unveiled in February.

Amaya: A Quebec court will resume hearings Tuesday into allegations that David Baazov, the former CEO of Montreal-based gaming company Amaya, was involved in insider trading. He is charged along with two other people and three companies. All have maintained their innocence.

Drug Talk: Joseph Papa, chairman and CEO of Valeant Pharmaceuticals, will be doing the rounds in the U.S. this week. On Tuesday, he will speak at a health-care conference in Boston. He heads to New York the next day, where he'll talk at another conference hosted by BMO.

Bombardier: It's investor day for Bombardier on Thursday. The aerospace giant will release its guidance for next year and discuss the progress of its turnaround efforts.