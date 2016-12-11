Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
TORONTO — Five things to watch this week in Canadian business:
Lowe's Takeover of Rona: Sylvain Prud'homme, the CEO of Lowe's Canada, will provide an update Monday of the Rona takeover six months after the acquisition was finalized. The $3.2 billion deal shook up the home hardware industry when it was first unveiled in February.
Amaya: A Quebec court will resume hearings Tuesday into allegations that David Baazov, the former CEO of Montreal-based gaming company Amaya, was involved in insider trading. He is charged along with two other people and three companies. All have maintained their innocence.
Drug Talk: Joseph Papa, chairman and CEO of Valeant Pharmaceuticals, will be doing the rounds in the U.S. this week. On Tuesday, he will speak at a health-care conference in Boston. He heads to New York the next day, where he'll talk at another conference hosted by BMO.
Bombardier: It's investor day for Bombardier on Thursday. The aerospace giant will release its guidance for next year and discuss the progress of its turnaround efforts.
Home Sales: The Canadian Real Estate Association is expected to release national home sales figures for November on Thursday. Will it be another record month? It was in October, when more than 42,000 homes exchanged hands.
