Heavy snowfall expected in Toronto between Sunday and Monday
The forecast for the city calls for between 10 to 15 cm of snow, says Environment Canada.
Grab your sleds, kids, because it’s about to get snowy in the city.
Toronto can expect 10 to 15 cm of snow overnight between Sunday and Monday, and is under a special weather advisory, says Environment Canada.
According to the environment agency, a low-pressure system from Colorado is going to bring snow to the GTA at around lunchtime on Sunday, and will “likely have an impact on the Monday morning commute.”
Sunday will have a forecast high of 0 degrees Celsius and a low of -1 C. Snow may turn to slush on Monday as the temperature rises to a high of 3 degrees with a low of -3.
