News / Toronto

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the $1 million guaranteed prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 14 will be approximately $7 million.

