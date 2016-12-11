TTC rolls out transit-themed merchandise, online store

The TTC has expanded its online shop, stocked with official merchandise, just in time for the holidays.

Items such as a $90 TTC-themed shower curtain or a $29 T-shirt are available at ttcshop.ca.

The TTC officially launched the website Nov. 28 after a limited-run of merchandise two years ago revealed consumer interest.

“It’s something that people wanted or expected us to do,” said Cheryn Thoun, head of TTC customer communications. “The TTC is integral to the Toronto experience, so this kind of offering really helps to … extend our brand.”

The shop was created to promote Toronto’s subway system and fleet of iconic street cars, which are an increasingly rare site on modern roads.

The stronger the brand, the easier it is to advocate for funding and improvements to transit or attract advertisers to the marketing ecosystem, Thoun said.

TTC looked to places with “really strong brand imagery” such as New York City and London, England, for inspiration.The items are made-in-Toronto in partnership with local creatives as much as possible, including Jesse Zucker from Zinc cufflinks, who makes $75 TTC-token cufflinks.

But not everyone is sold.

Alan Middleton, a professor of marketing and executive director of the Schulich Executive Education Centre, giggles when asked about his first impressions of the TTC merchandise.

“If I was to undertake a branding program for the TTC, I would not start with merchandise at all,” he said. “I would start with improving the base service for people and communicating what they have done to improve the service.”

Middleton’s researches brands, buyers’ responses and the cultural values that impact buyer assessment and brand reputation. He says “this is a cash grab.”

Brands offer merchandise for three reasons, Middleton said: To extend the recognition and relationship people have to a brand, to broaden awareness or for the money.

Unless they “magically do something to significantly improve base service and build the reputation and therefore the brand,” Middleton said he doesn’t see these items making a huge dent in the TTC’s bottom line.

Thoun said that a critical eye is to be expected on a project like ttcshop.ca. “But realizing a new revenue stream, even a small one, is another way to keep fares low.”

Online orders have been made for every item since the shop opened, although Thoun didn’t have data on the TTC’s client profiles.

She said it’s the first time that its third-party vendor, SVS Marketing, had seen a shop like this launch where every single product is sold.

“Usually there’s a top five and a few duds,” she said, “but yesterday they reported every product had been ordered.”

That includes the TTC stations shower curtain, $250 subway blinds (currently sold out), which are six meters in length and made from destination signs off of decommissioned cars, and more predictable items such as dishware and printed-in-Toronto T-shirts and magnets.

New products will be added online each month -- a system map umbrella is forthcoming -- and the online shop is open to suggestions of products people would like to see as well as further collaboration with local artists.

David Soberman, the Canadian National Chair in Strategic Marketing with the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, had a more generous take on the TTC’s merchandise.

“They have to start somewhere,” he said of the initiative. He believes the target market is tourists, who are perhaps more forgiving than locals about the day-to-day TTC service.