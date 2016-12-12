Canadian Ryans (Reynolds and Gosling) score Golden Globe nominations

TORONTO — It was a tale of two Ryans during Monday's Golden Globe nominations announcement, with Canadians Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds both making the cut in the same category.

Gosling of London, Ont., got a nod for best performance by an actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy — for his starring role in "La La Land." He plays a jazz musician alongside Emma Stone as a struggling actress in the dreamy film by Damien Chazelle.

"La La Land" got a leading seven nominations, followed by Barry Jenkins's coming-of-age tale "Moonlight" with six nods.

Reynolds, who hails from Vancouver, was nominated for playing a crass superhero in the Marvel comedy "Deadpool." He stars as a mercenary who goes through a rogue medical experiment that cures his cancer but leaves him disfigured.

"Thank you, Golden Globes!" Reynolds said in a posting on his Twitter account Monday. "As we speak, the entire 'Deadpool' team is engaged in a grotesque, early morning tickle-fight."

On Sunday, Reynolds won a Critics' Choice Award for best actor in a comedy for his role in the Vancouver-shot film. He also received Entertainment Weekly's Entertainer of the Year Award at the show, an honour he dedicated to Toronto's SickKids Foundation and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The aliens-have-landed drama "Arrival," by Quebec director Denis Villeneuve, scored Golden Globe nods for star Amy Adams and composer Johann Johannsson. But Villeneuve himself was not honoured.

Regina-born "Orphan Black" star Tatiana Maslany, who got a Golden Globe nomination in 2014, also failed to make the list this year.

Last year's Canadian Golden Globe nominees included the Irish-Canadian film "Room," which was up for best picture and best screenwriter for London, Ont.-based author Emma Donoghue.

The 74th annual Golden Globes will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 8, 2017 in Los Angeles.