Canadian Ryans (Reynolds and Gosling) score Golden Globe nominations
Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling get the nods for Deadpool and La La Land.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TORONTO — It was a tale of two Ryans during Monday's Golden Globe nominations announcement, with Canadians Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds both making the cut in the same category.
Gosling of London, Ont., got a nod for best performance by an actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy — for his starring role in "La La Land." He plays a jazz musician alongside Emma Stone as a struggling actress in the dreamy film by Damien Chazelle.
"La La Land" got a leading seven nominations, followed by Barry Jenkins's coming-of-age tale "Moonlight" with six nods.
Reynolds, who hails from Vancouver, was nominated for playing a crass superhero in the Marvel comedy "Deadpool." He stars as a mercenary who goes through a rogue medical experiment that cures his cancer but leaves him disfigured.
"Thank you, Golden Globes!" Reynolds said in a posting on his Twitter account Monday. "As we speak, the entire 'Deadpool' team is engaged in a grotesque, early morning tickle-fight."
On Sunday, Reynolds won a Critics' Choice Award for best actor in a comedy for his role in the Vancouver-shot film. He also received Entertainment Weekly's Entertainer of the Year Award at the show, an honour he dedicated to Toronto's SickKids Foundation and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The aliens-have-landed drama "Arrival," by Quebec director Denis Villeneuve, scored Golden Globe nods for star Amy Adams and composer Johann Johannsson. But Villeneuve himself was not honoured.
Regina-born "Orphan Black" star Tatiana Maslany, who got a Golden Globe nomination in 2014, also failed to make the list this year.
Last year's Canadian Golden Globe nominees included the Irish-Canadian film "Room," which was up for best picture and best screenwriter for London, Ont.-based author Emma Donoghue.
The 74th annual Golden Globes will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 8, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Kenneth Lonergan's tender portrait of grief, "Manchester by the Sea," landed five nominations, including best actor in a drama for Casey Affleck. Producer Matt Damon, in a statement, thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press "for championing a little movie like ours."
-
Tory's Toronto
Four reasons why Patrick Brown needs to steer clear of Toronto's plan for road tolls
-
Tory's Toronto
City hall committees must reflect the entire city — including downtown
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's road toll plan is only as good as the things it will pay for