Hundreds of collisions, flight delays as massive snow falls on GTA

More than 400 collisions have been reported in 24 hours in and around the GTA in the area’s first big snowfall, says Ontario Provincial Police.

“There’s still a lot of slush, snow, and ice on the roads,” says OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, cautioning safe driving. “Plows got the highway cleared up for the most part, but we need everyone to be mindful of the work being done.”

Calls about accidents continue to roll in, Schmidt says. Most are single vehicles that have gone into ditches or slipped traversing on or off ramps on the highways.

A tractor-trailer crash has closed two eastbound lanes of Hwy. 403 from Dundas St. to Winston Churchill; longer-than-normal travel times are to be expected. All lanes of Hwy. 410 southbound at Hwy. 401 remain closed following a collision, according to the OPP.

Close to 100 flights in and out of Pearson scheduled for Monday have been cancelled or delayed. Pearson advises travellers to check on their flights before leaving home. Billy Bishop also advises passengers to check their flight status.

School buses in TDSB and TCDSB are running, but there may be delays depending on local conditions. The Halton Catholic DSB says transportation is canceled for all schools in Zone 3 (Halton Hills).

Durham District School Board has announced that transportation for schools in Zones 1, 2, 3 have been canceled due to inclement weather.

York and Peel District School Boards say buses are running but delays are expected.

While a snowfall warning Environment Canada issued on Sunday has ended, the City of Toronto suggests Torontonians consider postponing non-essential travel and taking public transit when possible.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins says that GO trains are running as normal.

Schmidt advises commuters to leave a bit earlier than normal. He asks that drivers try not to pass plows or salting trucks and that everyone give themselves extra time to get to work.

“The fact that we’ve had so many crashes is a testament to how unsafe the roads still are.”

Up to 15 cm of snow was predicted to fall by early Monday morning.