Business owners in Mirvish Village unhappy about relocation process

Scott Cramer still hasn’t found a new location for his Neurotica Records store, but when he does, he hopes it will be as far away from Mirvish Village as possible.

“This is going to be a monstrosity,” said the owner of the vinyl shop on Markham Street. “It’s going to be like a war zone once construction starts.”

Cramer is one of a dozen business owners affected by the redevelopment of Toronto’s Honest Ed’s location. The iconic bargain store will soon be transformed into a massive residential and commercial complex.

However, as the deadline for construction looms, some business owners in the area are frustrated with how the developer is handling the transition.

Cramer was among those who believed retailers would be given more time to prepare for the relocation. Instead, he says he’s being “forced out in January” instead of waiting at least until the spring.

“They kept everybody hanging until just recently. It’s like they didn’t want anybody badmouthing them,” he said, adding that the sudden upheaval makes a difficult process even worse.

“Finding a place in Toronto that’s not going to put you out of business in six months is very tough,” he said.

Westbank, the Vancouver-based developer behind the redevelopment, has promised to maintain the neighbourhood character by including community parks and low-rise retail spaces. But residents and businesses say Mirvish Village will never be the same.

“There’s what a developer says they’ll do and there’s what they actually end up doing. Who knows what will happen,” said a skeptical Peter Birkemore. His comic shop The Beguiling will move to a new location near College and Spadina early next month.