Video: Toronto Zoo panda cubs frolick in the snow

While the first major snowfall of the winter caused some substantial headaches for Torontonians, the zoo's panda cubs didn't seem to mind the weather.

In a video posted by the Toronto Zoo online on Monday, the pair rolled around and wrestled in the piles of fresh powder.

Of course it's not the first time a Toronto panda has taken advantage of wintry weather.

Back in January, giant panda Da Mao made headlines around the world when he had a playful romp in the snow.