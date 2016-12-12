News / Toronto

Uber driver charged in sexual assault of 19-year-old passenger

The incident happened in the early hours of Dec. 10, said Toronto police.

Toronto police have charged an Uber driver with the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old passenger over the weekend.

An Uber driver has been charged after a 19-year-old passenger was sexually assaulted over the weekend, said Toronto police.

The assault happened at around 12:50 a.m. Saturday morning after the woman ordered a ride, police said.

Orjon Leska, 38, of Toronto, is charged with one count of sexual assault.

Leska is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 16.

Uber has not yet responded to Torstar News Service’s request for comment.

