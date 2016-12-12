Uber driver charged in sexual assault of 19-year-old passenger
The incident happened in the early hours of Dec. 10, said Toronto police.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
An Uber driver has been charged after a 19-year-old passenger was sexually assaulted over the weekend, said Toronto police.
The assault happened at around 12:50 a.m. Saturday morning after the woman ordered a ride, police said.
Orjon Leska, 38, of Toronto, is charged with one count of sexual assault.
Leska is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 16.
Uber has not yet responded to Torstar News Service’s request for comment.
-
Tory's Toronto
Four reasons why Patrick Brown needs to steer clear of Toronto's plan for road tolls
-
Tory's Toronto
City hall committees must reflect the entire city — including downtown
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's road toll plan is only as good as the things it will pay for