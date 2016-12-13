Man in suit allegedly breaks into King Street office, pours paint all over it

A suit-clad man walked into an office building in Toronto’s financial district at 11 p.m. on a Friday night, white shirt untucked.

When he left, a second-floor office was covered in grey paint — as was he.

The man is now 50 shades of wanted by police on break-and-enter and mischief charges.

“First I thought he had a three-piece suit on, but that’s paint all over him,” said Const. Caroline de Kloet of the Toronto Police Service.

“Quite the uproar to say the least.”

The man was caught by security cameras, paint smeared across his cheeks, abdomen and hands, on the night of Dec. 9.

Toronto police allege the man broke into the office of an unidentified building at the intersection of King and York streets, and smashed windows and bottles inside. At some point, de Kloet said, it appears he found, or took, a can of paint from somewhere else inside the tower — the surveillance footage shows he didn’t enter the building with it — and poured it all over the inside of the office.

Altogether, the owners are dealing with at least $5,000 worth of damage. The exact value of damages isn’t clear, but it’s not hard to top that amount when it comes to furniture, said de Kloet.

“That’s pretty easy if you’re breaking a bunch of windows, bottles and putting paint everywhere,” she said.

The man is described as about 5 feet 10 inches tall, between the ages of 19 and 25. He has a medium build and short, red hair.

With many holiday festivities in full swing and a Christmas tree in view behind the suspect in one of the security images, de Kloet didn’t dismiss the possibility that the suspect could be a disgruntled employee leaving an office party.