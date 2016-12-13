Toronto council endorses John Tory's plan for road tolls

Toronto council has voted overwhelmingly to back John Tory’s move to impose roll road tolls on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway. A final decision on imposing the tolls will not take place until next year.

The tolls are to pay for the cost of maintaining those routes and fund transit projects. Council voted 32 to 9 to approve exploring the option in a vote late Tuesday night.

“We are now, I think, on the verge in the next few minutes, to, at least, begin to make a solid start on answering the question: How are we going to pay for the transit that we so badly need, to fix the traffic, and to make sure the economy stays strong?” Tory said just ahead of the vote Tuesday.

“I made an honest choice after careful consideration, an honest choice. Because the dishonest choice is to say, let’s just do nothing and hope for the best.”

Although staff recommended council consider a much broader range of tools to raise badly-needed revenues, those options — including re-introducing the personal vehicle tax at up to $120 annually — were deleted by Tory’s executive committee.

Several councillors tried to revive those taxes and fees as part of the budget conversation, but most of those attempts failed.

Other than tolls, the new measures council will now consider include a 4 per cent tax on hotel accommodations; up to a 10 per cent tax on short-term rentals such as Airbnb; increasing the tax for third party signs, and asking the province for a share of the harmonized sales tax (HST). Council also backed looking to harmonize the municipal and provincial land transfer taxes as well as cancelling a tax rebate for vacant businesses. Almost all of those measures require provincial sign-off.

A majority of councillors rejected looking at a municipal income tax or increasing property taxes to be in line with the GTA average.

Tory faced criticism over tolls both from suburban councillors wary their residents would roundly reject tolling and from centrist and left-leaning councillors that charging drivers doesn’t go nearly far enough in solving the city’s long-term financial challenges.

Several councillors representing Etobicoke, Scarborough and North York, including Tory’s hand-picked Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong, spoke warily of tolls, saying their residents wouldn’t stand for it.

Councillor Stephen Holyday (Ward 3 Etobicoke Centre) said he wore his Etobicoke pin on the lapel of his black blazer to remind him who voted him into office.

“I’m going to be voting against these tolls to protect their interests,” he said.

If ultimately approved, staff have estimated that tolls could be phased in starting in 2019 but would not be fully implemented until 2024.

Council has yet to debate how road tolls might be structured — whether there would be a flat fare of $2 or more, distance-based tolls like those on Hwy 407, or tolls based on peak periods that are designed to reduce congestion.

A staff report exploring those options and what type of technology could be used is expected next year.

A $1.40 toll would be required to cover the cost of maintaining the Gardiner and DVP and paying for the cost of tolling over 30 years. The toll would need to be significantly higher to bring in substantial funding for transit.

Councillor Josh Matlow (Ward 22 St. Paul’s) moved that the province move ahead with reforms needed to allow Toronto to share in a percentage of the harmonized sales tax (HST), which council backed. If the province rejects that request, council has asked a municipal sales tax be allowed.

“To look at tolling as the answer does not fully answer the question which is: How do we fund the things that we want?” Matlow said.

Council rejected his request those potential new revenues be added to a fund for transit and housing projects.

With $33 billion in unfunded capital projects, including an estimated $6.8 billion needed to fund a relief line for the Yonge subway, Matlow said infrastructure projects funded with new revenues should be prioritized based on need — including ridership or user projections and future development potential.

“I believe we undercut our argument that we need new revenue tools when we make decisions that are not fact-based, that are politically driven.”

That motion failed 19 to 23. Mayor Tory voted against it.

A motion from Councillor Kristyn-Wong (Ward 27 Toronto Centre-Rosedale) to re-introduce the personal vehicle tax, what could raise $100 million annually, failed 11 to 31.

City manager Peter Wallace, who has told council they must raise new revenues or make significant cuts, was challenged by left-leaning councillors on why he was not recommending a significant property taxes be increased above a 2 per cent inflationary increase.

“It would be useless for me right now to make that analysis and that argument,” Wallace said, acknowledging a council that has been historically adverse to raising taxes. “Council has been crystal clear through almost its entire existence with its perspective on this.”

That council has taken a step towards new taxes and fees is a sea change from the last time council debated what are called “revenue tools” in 2013.

Under the Rob Ford administration, council spent two days discussing how to pay for new transit and ultimately did not back a single option.