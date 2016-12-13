Toronto woman carjacked and struck by own vehicle, police say

TORONTO — Police are seeking a suspect after they say a woman was carjacked and struck by her own vehicle in east Toronto.

Investigators say it happened around 11 p.m. Monday night.

They say the collision took place as the suspect was driving away from the scene.

Police say the vehicle was found shortly afterward but they are still looking for a man in his 40s or 50s, with a thin build and a beard.

The woman, who is in her 60s, is hurt but expected to survive.