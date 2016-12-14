Toronto issues first extreme cold weather alert of the season

The City of Toronto has declared its first extreme cold alert of the season with wind chill temperatures expected to hit -20 C or lower.

During extreme cold weather alerts, the city increases services for Toronto’s homeless population and other vulnerable citizens. Alongside the permanent 24-hour shelters the city operates during the coldest months, additional emergency shelters will be made available.

Transit tokens are also available at many drop-in services to allow people to reach emergency shelters.

Residents are also asked to check on vulnerable loved ones and keep their pets indoors. When heading outside, Torontonians are advised to dress in layers and cover all exposed skin.

The bitterly cold weather is expected to last throughout Wednesday and Thursday. Conditions will warm up slightly going into the weekend, with a high of one degree predicted on Saturday.

However, Sunday’s lows are expected to plunge to -16 C, enough to trigger another extreme cold weather alert.