Two shootings in Toronto leave one dead and three injured

The two unrelated shootings occurred in Scarborough and North York

One of three shooting victims arrive at the hospital on Dec 14, 2016. Three people were rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds after an incident on Markham Road at Cougar Court, near Eglinton Avenue, shortly after 12:30AM

A man believed to be in his 30s has died after three people were shot outside a plaza in Scarborough early Wednesday morning.

Toronto police got a call around 12:45 a.m. to Markham Rd. and Cougar Crt. about a reported shooting in Scarborough.

Paramedics said that a man had been shot in the torso, and that a woman had been hit in one of her appendages. A third victim, a man, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the three victims were outside of a bar when the shooting occurred.

No information about suspects has been given.

Elsewhere in the city, a man in his 20s is in life-threatening condition after he was shot in the chest in North York.

Police were called at 1:19 a.m. about sounds of gunshots around Jane St. and Shoreham Rd.

They found a man with gunshot wounds in a car.

Paramedics described the scene as “chaotic,” and added that the man suffered substantial blood loss. The victim was rushed to a local hospital.

