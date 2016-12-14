Two shootings in Toronto leave one dead and three injured
The two unrelated shootings occurred in Scarborough and North York
A man believed to be in his 30s has died after three people were shot outside a plaza in Scarborough early Wednesday morning.
Toronto police got a call around 12:45 a.m. to Markham Rd. and Cougar Crt. about a reported shooting in Scarborough.
Paramedics said that a man had been shot in the torso, and that a woman had been hit in one of her appendages. A third victim, a man, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the three victims were outside of a bar when the shooting occurred.
No information about suspects has been given.
Elsewhere in the city, a man in his 20s is in life-threatening condition after he was shot in the chest in North York.
Police were called at 1:19 a.m. about sounds of gunshots around Jane St. and Shoreham Rd.
They found a man with gunshot wounds in a car.
Paramedics described the scene as “chaotic,” and added that the man suffered substantial blood loss. The victim was rushed to a local hospital.
