Former Canadian soldier fights Daesh with gun in one hand, camera in the other

ST-RAYMOND, QUE.—There was a moment last year along a dusty path on the way to a village in northern Iraq that Olivier Lavigne-Ortiz said he was literally leading the international coalition against the Islamic terror group Daesh.

As a volunteer fighter attached to a company of Kurdish soldiers, the 34-year-old former Canadian soldier was walking ahead of his brothers-in-arms toward the next frontline and the next fight against the enemy.

“I remember that I was in front of everyone and I thought: “This is the coalition—a bulldozer, a tank without bullets and 20 ill-equipped soldiers,” he recalled in a recent interview in this town on the outskirts of Quebec City.

The former sniper with the legendary Royal 22nd Regiment, the Vandoos, had been to Afghanistan twice. He had had access to the best equipment and training in the world. Now, he was battling with a band of valiant fighters against the terror group in its self-proclaimed caliphate.

Only a small number of Canadians are believed to have undertaken such a mission and about a half-dozen western volunteers are believed to have been killed in combat, including Canadian John Gallagher, who was killed in November 2015.

But what makes Lavigne-Ortiz’s three-and-a-half-month mission remarkable is that he was simultaneously shooting footage for what is now a feature-length documentary.

“I really had two missions at the same time: that of a soldier and a filmmaker,” he said. “A weapon in one hand and a camera in the other—that really captures it.”

The 98-minute film, which was shot using a handheld digital camera and a GoPro camera attached to his rifle, is as much an homage to the Kurds as it is about the experience of foreign fighters who are acting as the boots on the ground despite the reluctance of western governments to dispatch their ground forces.

Its title, “Beside Heroes,” also gives away Lavigne-Ortiz’s goal: to produce a sort of counterpunch to the glut of slick and gruesome propaganda produced by Daesh, which is also known as ISIS or the Islamic State.

Compared to the might and know-how of the Canadian or British or American armies, the filmmaker and his comrades made for a rag-tag force. They had no sophisticated weapons systems, seamless support or technical wizardry. But their successes in the summer and fall of 2015 and the more recent advances against Daesh fighters in Iraq and Syria convinced Lavigne-Ortiz that victory is a matter of will, not skill.

“People often ask when will we beat the Islamic State. I tell them, “When we decide we want to,’” he said, adding that the combined strength of CFB Valcartier—his former home base—would suffice.

“Once the operation started we should be able to beat them within a week.”

But no country has been willing to send anything beyond special forces’ advisors and fighter jets into Iraq. In Syria, the geopolitical considerations have resulted in a humanitarian crisis as local civilians suffer the ravages of their countries’ civil war.

But those realities have resulted in increasing numbers of trained western soldiers taking it upon themselves to act.

Lavigne-Ortiz said the notion first came to him in December 2014 as he was in the process of leaving the Canadian military. He did his research, tried his best to alleviate the concerns of his worried family and was gone by July 2015.

He had a few contacts in Kurdistan, but none that would seriously engage him in his quest for battle until he had dust on his boots.

Once there, he met two Americans who appear in the film but are identified only as Zyrian and Rebaz. They were shuffled around in the backfield of the war for weeks, treated as mascots and given make-work projects designed to keep them away from danger.

They persisted in asking to see action and were eventually incorporated into actual fighting units.

In one of the most horrifying scenes of the documentary, a vehicle carrying a group of people posing as refugees detonated a bomb near the Kurdish forces and a group of refugees they were escorting to safety. Among the dead is a young girl, lifeless in her father’s arms.

Lavigne-Ortiz said there were many similarities with Afghanistan, despite this being a conventional war with frontlines—a battle for territory—rather than a counterinsurgency concerned with winning the hearts and minds of the population.

“In Afghanistan we occupied a country in which there were people who didn’t want you there. You were never sure. In Kurdistan they want your help,” he said.

Upon his return to Canada, Lavigne-Ortiz said he was prepared for the worst. He had consulted the RCMP before his departure to ensure he was breaking no laws. But he had made copies of his footage in case his memory cards were seized by border agents, effectively putting his film on ice.

His worrying was in vain.

“When I returned it was easier than coming back from Mexico,” he said.

Had border agents checked his backpack, they would have found a soldier’s souvenirs of war. They included an improvised pressure plate made of two strips of metal, a bloody ammunition vest that probably belonged to an enemy fighter and the tattered and ripped black flag of Daesh, which Lavigne-Ortiz claimed from the battlefield.