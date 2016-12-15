City Hall goes dark in support of trapped civilians in Aleppo

Toronto City Hall is going dark Wednesday night as a show of support for civilians still trapped in heavily besieged eastern Aleppo.

According to a media representative at City Hall, the Toronto Sign at Nathan Phillips Square will be dimmed at 7 p.m. in solidarity with Aleppo.

The message was also Tweeted out by Cllr. Norm Kelly Wednesday afternoon.

Aleppo, once the largest city in Syria, has been decimated by the ongoing civil war, and in recent weeks has seen scores of civilians killed in airstrikes and gunfights as government forces retake the eastern part of the city that served as an enclave for opposition rebel fighters.

In late November, the UN estimated 275,000 residents were trapped in the area that’s been under siege since July.

Civilians have been posting goodbye messages on social media in recent days as government troops advanced further into the streets of the former rebel stronghold, and although a ceasefire deal was reached Tuesday, it effectively collapsed by Wednesday morning as shelling resumed.