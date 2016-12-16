Get ready for it! More snow is on the way for the GTA

Get your shovels ready, Toronto, because it’s going to be a snowy weekend.

The GTA is under a special weather statement according to Environment Canada, which predicts that 10 to 15 cm. of snow may fall between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Friday will see a high of -5 C, with significant snowfall starting in the evening. Temperatures will rise briefly on Saturday during the day to 3 C. Environment Canada says this could temporarily turn snow into rain or a mix of the two, but as the temperature falls again in the evening to -1 C, the city may see a few more centimetres of snow on top of the projected 10 to 15 cm. before Saturday is over.

Environment Canada says the snowfall is due to a low coming in from Colorado, and it will likely cause “widespread poor winter travel conditions Friday night and Saturday.” The weather agency is asking residents to keep checking weather alerts and use caution when driving.

The news comes just a day after Toronto was gripped by whiteout conditions during rush hour. Thursday afternoon saw heavy snow squalls that grounded flights, delayed commuters and immobilized drivers, and caused York University to suspend all of its operations in the evening.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted on Thursday evening that there had been over 500 collisions in the GTA and surrounding area since 6 a.m. that day.

All was well by Friday, with no flight or school bus cancellations in the morning, though Pearson International Airport is advising travellers to check their flight status in advance. The Toronto District School Board tweeted at around 6 a.m. that school buses might be delayed because of traffic and road conditions.

Just north of the GTA though, Barrie, Orillia and Midland got about 15 to 25 cm. of snow throughout Thursday, and can expect another 15 to 20 cm. by Sunday morning, Environment Canada says. The regions are under a snowfall warning.