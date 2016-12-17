News / Toronto

No winning ticket for Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

There were also four Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs — but none of them were claimed.

It means the jackpot for next Friday's draw on Dec. 23 will be a whopping $60 million, and there will be eight Maxmillion prizes offered.

