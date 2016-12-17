News / Toronto

One woman dead, another seriously injured in Toronto stabbings

Toronto homicide detectives are investigating a double stabbing that left one woman dead and another in hospital with serious injuries.

Officers responded to a call (in the College and Dufferin area) around 8 p.m. Friday evening.

Two wounded women were rushed to hospital and police reported about two hours later that one had died while the other's condition had stabilized.

Police did not release the names or ages of the victims, nor any details regarding the circumstances of the incident, or possible suspect information. 

 

