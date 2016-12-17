One woman dead, another seriously injured in Toronto stabbings
A
A
Share via Email
Toronto homicide detectives are investigating a double stabbing that left one woman dead and another in hospital with serious injuries.
Officers responded to a call (in the College and Dufferin area) around 8 p.m. Friday evening.
Two wounded women were rushed to hospital and police reported about two hours later that one had died while the other's condition had stabilized.
Police did not release the names or ages of the victims, nor any details regarding the circumstances of the incident, or possible suspect information.
-
Tory's Toronto
Four reasons why Patrick Brown needs to steer clear of Toronto's plan for road tolls
-
Tory's Toronto
City hall committees must reflect the entire city — including downtown
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's road toll plan is only as good as the things it will pay for