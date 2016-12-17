Toronto police seeking suspects in woman's abduction

Toronto police are looking for several suspects in connection with the alleged abduction of a woman.

They say the 26-year old woman was driving early Thursday morning in the north end of the city when her vehicle was rear-ended.

Police say that when the woman got out to check the damage, she was grabbed by three to four men who forced her into the other vehicle involved in the collision.

Investigators say the woman was able to escape her captors after being driven 12 to 16 kilometres. They say she flagged down another vehicle and was taken to York Regional Police, then later transported to hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Police suggested yesterday that the motive for the abduction was likely robbery and that it was a targeted attack.

They say they suspects were driving a dark, late model Volvo S-80.

