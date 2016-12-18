Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
TORONTO — Five things to watch this week in Canadian business:
Finance ministers meeting: Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau holds his annual meeting with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Ottawa on Monday. Health ministers from across the country have also been invited to attend the gathering which is expected to be dominated by talks about health funding.
BlackBerry earnings: BlackBerry Ltd. is set to release is third-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The company announced in September that it would stop making hardware after struggling to return its once profitable smartphone business into the black, and would shift focus to its growing security software operations.
Trudeau and pipelines: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his first visit to Alberta since approving two major oil pipelines and rejecting another. He addresses the Calgary business community over breakfast on Wednesday where he's expected to talk about the need for both pipelines and environmental action.
CRTC decision: The federal regulator is set to release its decision Wednesday following its consultations on basic telecommunications services.
Economy data galore: Statistics Canada is set to release several key pieces of economic data. Wholesale sales for October are expected Tuesday, retail sales for October and inflation figures for November come Thursday, and gross domestic product for October is released Friday.
