Metrolinx under fire for CN, CP deals

Metrolinx is defending itself against allegations that it may have wasted taxpayers money by not exercising oversight on railroad construction contracts — deals that saw the agency charged excessive mark-ups, invoiced for work it didn’t verify had been performed, and billed for projects on privately owned track that had nothing to do with agency operations.

The concerns stem from a report by the Ontario auditor general that determined Metrolinx has paid two railway companies, CN and CP, “without verifying most costs” and has footed the bill for charges “unrelated to its projects, such as costs for maintaining CN railway track.”

The report came out last month, but its findings were in the spotlight again last week after an article was posted to a website run by the U.S.-based Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation. That article alleged that CN got millions of dollars from the provincially owned transit agency for work that was never done, and inflated construction costs by as much as 900 per cent.

Torstar News Service did not verify claims made in the SURF report, which contained no allegations about CP. Both companies deny any wrongdoing.

Auditor general Bonnie Lysyk didn’t quantify how much money Metrolinx may have spent on improper charges, and in most cases didn’t provide details of when the deals investigated took place. But her report noted that the agency has paid CN and CP $725 million for track construction and upgrades in the last five years.

In an email to Torstar, a spokesperson for Metrolinx said the findings of Lysyk’s report “were based on a review of a small sample” of work conducted “approximately 10 years ago, before GO Transit was part of Metrolinx.”

“We do review and agree on the scope of work to be completed, review the work that has been completed, and ensure that invoices accurately reflect the work that was delivered,” wrote Vanessa Barrasa.

“We are not aware of any situation where Metrolinx has funded work that has not benefitted GO services and our customers. We are not aware of any circumstances where Metrolinx or, previously, GO Transit, was charged by CN for work that was never completed.”

Metrolinx is heavily dependent on CN and CP for its daily operations as well as its expansion plans.

When GO Transit began operating trains in the Toronto area in the 1960s, it owned none of its own track, and instead ran on lines owned by the two railways.

Starting in 2000, GO and later Metrolinx (which merged with GO Transit in 2009) started buying track from the two companies. Today Metrolinx owns 79 per cent of track GO operates on. CP and CN each own about 10 per cent.

In cases where Metrolinx wants to expand but the railways decline to sell their land, the transit agency contracts CP or CN to build new tracks to support its service.

According to Lysyk’s report, the railways are in a “very strong” negotiating position because Metrolinx has no option but to work with the railroads on land that the companies own, and CP and CN know transit expansion is a priority for the provincial government.

The report slammed Metrolinx’s controls of the projects, however, concluding that when agreeing upfront to pay CN a “lump sum” for projects, Metrolinx “does little to nothing” to verify the costs are reasonable.

Lysyk determined that Metrolinx doesn’t verify that CP and CN supply new parts in projects that call for them, and that Metrolinx “recently became aware” that CN likely used recycled parts on a GO project but charged the agency for new ones.

Lysyk noted “several” instances where Metrolinx had paid for work unrelated to its operations, covering the cost for work on CN track where GO trains never run. In one case, she said that CN charged the agency for clearing out ballast on a CN freight line. The work likely cost about $460,000 per kilometre, according to the report.

Compared to other railway companies, CN charged Metrolinx 68 per cent more for labour and 130 per cent more for construction materials, the auditor general found. She wrote that while another company charged Metrolinx $265,000 for materials for one kilometre of track, CN charged close to $610,000.

The report determined that under a long-term construction agreement that Metrolinx hadn’t attempted to amend since 2003, CN charged the public agency mark-up rates that were more than 74 per cent above industry standards. Metrolinx doesn’t have a long-term agreement with CP, and the auditor general said she didn’t have enough information to evaluate the company’s mark-ups.

In its official response published in Lysyk’s report, Metrolinx said it agreed with the four recommendations she made about the agency’s relationship with CN and CP, and is taking action to strengthen oversight. Measures it is taking include conducting periodic audits of invoices, performing quality assurance inspections of construction materials, sending inspectors to CP and CN construction sites, and renegotiating the agency’s long-term deal with CN.

In an email, Barrasa, the Metrolinx spokesperson, said that the auditor general’s depiction of the ballast work on CN track was “incorrect,” and that the project was related to adding additional GO traffic to the rail corridor.

Asked about construction costs, she said that the railways have the upper hand in determining the value of the projects.

“Under these circumstances with monopoly ownership — the owner of the corridor can set terms and conditions of the work. Metrolinx does not have the ability to seek alternatives if it wishes to provide service to the public,” she said.

Patrick Waldron, a spokesperson for CN, said the auditor general’s report “unfairly characterizes CN’s productive relationship with Metrolinx and our overall business practices” and the company “has only charged Metrolinx for work performed.”

He said the report contained “several erroneous findings,” including prices cited for track that failed to take into account bridges, signals, communications infrastructure, and grading work included in the project.

In response to Lysyk’s statement about charging Metrolinx for work on track the transit agency never used, Waldron said that in order to accommodate expanded Metrolinx service, it needed to do work on the other lines in its rail corridor.

“CN never built a dedicated track for Metrolinx. All the work was designed and built to add capacity . . . for the benefit of expanded commuter service.”

Waldron acknowledged that in one case, CN did use recycled parts to construct a siding at the Aldershot GO station, but it did so at Metrolinx’s request in order to expedite the project, and after an internal review revealed the worn rail hadn’t been replaced, the company did so at its own cost.

In his response, Waldron dismissed the allegations in the Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation article. He said the claims were “false” and “based on information provided by former employees who were terminated for fraud.”

“CN has been transparent and fair in all its dealings with Metrolinx and delivered value and quality work within agreed upon fixed prices,” he said.

CP issued a statement to Torstar that asserted the company is “committed to transparency” and “applies current industry standards and best practices in its commercial communications and transactions with all partners and customers.”

Through a spokesperson, Ontario Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca said he “has been very clear in his responses” to the auditor general’s report. Andrea Ernesaks said that in March, Del Duca issued a letter of direction to Metrolinx “designed to improve financial and contract management at the agency, and has given Metrolinx a new mandate letter that “stresses the importance of Metrolinx meeting accountability and transparency best practices.”

“As a result of this work, Metrolinx now has a clear path forward that includes improved financial reporting, increased efficiencies and value for money, and key performance indicators to measure their progress,” she said.

Ontario PC MPP Michael Harris, who represents Kitchener-Conestoga, said that the allegations of misspent funds are “a slap in the face to taxpayers” and called on Del Duca to resign.