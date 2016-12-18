Two men charged after woman sexually assaulted in Little Italy bar
Police say a woman was kept inside a Little Italy bar, given illegal drugs, and sexually assaulted Thursday.
Two men have been arrested after police say a woman was confined and sexually assaulted in a Little Italy bar Thursday.
Police say the 24-year-old woman was given illegal drugs and alcohol inside the bar near College St. and Manning Ave. She was forcibly confined in the bar and sexually assaulted, according to police.
Carasco Enzo Dejesus, 31, and Gavin MacMillan, 41, both of Toronto, were arrested and charged with forcible confinement, sexual assault, and sexual assault as party to the offence with any other person in relation to the incident.
Police describe sexual assault as any form of unwanted sexual contact, including kissing, grabbing, oral sex, and penetration.
Anyone with information about the alleged incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
