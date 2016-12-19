1 dead of apparent overdose at Toronto club, victim not from city, police say

TORONTO — Police say one person is dead following a suspected overdose during an all-ages party at a downtown Toronto nightclub.

Const. David Hopkinson says officers responded to call for two suspected overdoses early Saturday morning.

Hopkinson says one person was taken to hospital in an emergency run and later died, while the other was treated and released.

Hopkinson says both people were not from Toronto and police are not releasing the age or gender of the victim as they are notifying next of kin.

CityNews reported the victim is a 19-year-old woman and that she died of an MDMA overdose.

Hopkinson says investigators do not know what drug was involved and people they talked to at the Rebel nightclub were unwilling to talk to officers.

"There were four other calls for overdoses," he said Monday. "The problem with them was when we went to interview the victims they wanted nothing to do with the investigation."

Hopkinson described overdose investigations as "troublesome and difficult," adding that they do not know if overdoses were actually involved in the other four incidents.

"If it is a person that has passed, you can't charge them even if you find out it was an illegal drug. If it is a person who is still alive then we have to get their consent," he said of the difficulty investigators face in determining if a dangerous drug is on the streets.