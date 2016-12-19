Conservatives and Quebecers most biased, poll finds

A majority of Conservative voters and people from Quebec — almost six in 10 — have “unfavourable feelings” for at least one religious or ethnic minority group, according to a new poll.

The telephone survey by Forum Research found that, overall, 41 per cent of Canadians feel unfavourable about at least one of the following groups: Muslims, First Nations, South Asians, Asians, Jews and black people.

Regionally, 57 per cent of respondents from Quebec felt unfavourable toward at least one of the groups, followed by 45 per cent from Alberta, 39 per cent from Atlantic Canada, 35 per cent from British Columbia and about one-third from each Ontario, Manitoba/Saskatchewan.

Muslims were subjected to the most ill-will from respondents; 28 per cent said they view the religious minority unfavourably, including almost half of respondents from Quebec (48 per cent) and 40 per cent of Conservative voters.

“We have to acknowledge that some people do have unfavourable feelings. We’ve got that now,” said Forum Research president Lorne Bozinoff. “It may not be as bad as people have feared. On the other hand, it might not be as low as some people had hoped.”