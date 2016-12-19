Bitter cold sticking around Toronto for one more day
The city is still in extreme cold range as Monday morning dawns, but the climb toward seasonal begins Tuesday.
Torontonians are crawling out of bed under an extreme cold alert Monday, but the nasty chill won’t be lingering as we head toward Christmas.
The temperature at Pearson was -11 C at 7:00 a.m., with the windchill making it feel more like -15. The mercury is expected to drop as low as -20 C over the course the day, so be sure to bundle up before leaving your home.
If that all sounds unbearable to you, then circle Tuesday on your calendars because, according to Environment Canada, that’s when temperatures start rising to seasonal averages. Sweet, sweet seasonal averages.
The morning will begin on a chilly note that will feel familiar from this morning before the temperature warms to an afternoon high of one degree. That's largely in line with the seasonal average, and that happens to be where it will stay through to Boxing Day, with very little precipitation sprinkled throughout the week.
Over the past week, most of the country endured cold weather that was way below seasonal, so we can consider the return to a small range around the freezing mark to be a welcome return to form.
