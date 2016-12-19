Fatal overdose suspected at Rebel nightclub

A female died of a suspected overdose during an EDM concert at Rebel nightclub late Friday, said Toronto police.

Officers were called for a total of six reports of overdoses, said Const. David Hopkinson of the Toronto Police Service. However, once they arrived, the clubgoers declined treatment and refused to answer questions, hampering investigative efforts by police.

“They were very unco-operative,” Hopkinson said.

“We don’t know if they were overdoses.”

One clubgoer, whose age hasn’t been released, was rushed to hospital via emergency run. She later succumbed to her injuries.

One other person at the event was treated and released at the club.

Hopkinson said it’s unclear what drug may have been involved, and police are doing toxicology testing.

Rebel, owned by promotional company Ink Entertainment, opened in October at the site of the former Sound Academy on Polson Pier.

According to the club’s Facebook page, Canadian EDM duo DVBBS played an all-ages show there that night.

A statement from Ink Entertainment says Rebel has a zero-tolerance drug policy, searches every patron entering the venue and has paramedics on site. On Friday night, Ink added, the club had a separated area for those over the age of 19.