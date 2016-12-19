Injured man’s death in Etobicoke now considered a homicide
The man was found with serious injuries Monday morning, near Islignton Ave. and St. Andrews Blvd., and later succumbed to his injuries.
Homicide detectives are now investigating the death of a man found with severe injuries in Etobicoke Monday morning, said Toronto police.
Officers and paramedics found the man near the Islington Ave. and Dixon Rd. area at around 9 a.m., said police. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, making him Toronto’s 68th homicide of 2016.
Police initially treated the death as suspicious. However, shortly after 7 p.m., they announced that the homicide unit had taken over the investigation.
The victim’s name, age and cause of death have not yet been released.
