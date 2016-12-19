Injured man’s death in Etobicoke now considered a homicide

Homicide detectives are now investigating the death of a man found with severe injuries in Etobicoke Monday morning, said Toronto police.

Officers and paramedics found the man near the Islington Ave. and Dixon Rd. area at around 9 a.m., said police. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, making him Toronto’s 68th homicide of 2016.

Police initially treated the death as suspicious. However, shortly after 7 p.m., they announced that the homicide unit had taken over the investigation.