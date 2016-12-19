Man arrested in stabbing that killed one woman, wounded another
Toronto police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a stabbing in the city that left one women dead and another in hospital.
Officers responded to a call (in the College and Dufferin area) at about 8 p.m. Friday and found two women with stab wounds.
Both were rushed to hospital and police later said one of the women — 38-year-old Sarah Vermelhudo — had died.
The second woman was expected to make a full recovery. Her name was not released.
Police arrested Shayne MacDonald in downtown Toronto on Monday and have charged him with second-degree murder and attempted murder.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.
