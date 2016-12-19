Toronto police chief pressed for details in use-of-force data

In response to criticism about the dearth of data, Chief Mark Saunders must now report back to the police board early next year on the prospect of providing detailed numbers — broken down by race, gender, spoken language and more — about use-of-force incidents between Toronto officers and people with mental health challenges.

A panel of more than two dozen mental-health experts joined a chorus of groups calling for the collection of in-depth statistics regarding police use-of-force incidents.

“What gets measured gets change,” said Dorothy Cotton, a psychologist from Kingston, Ont., told the meeting of the Toronto police board Monday.

Alongside ex-police board member Hamlin Grange, Cotton co-chaired the board’s mental health external advisory committee, a group of experts and hospital leaders which independently evaluated how the force and its board deals with mentally ill people.

Among their conclusions: that police have insufficient data to show whether the many initiatives put in place — including additional training and education — have “a meaningful and measurable effect.”

Grange, now the president of a diversity training and consulting company, said the service must pay greater attention to the intersection of mental health and race, gender and other factors.

“Intersectionality should not and cannot be ignored by the service because it can lead to discrimination,” he told the board. “This means collecting data to identify if certain individuals are being treated differently when they are undergoing mental stress.”

In 2015, Toronto police had an estimated 24,000 interactions with people experiencing a mental health crisis, and year-to-date statistics indicate that number will jump by 10 per cent by the end of 2016.

“Encounters with people in crisis is a pressing issue for this service,” deputy chief Mike Federico told reporters after the meeting. He stressed that of about 23,000 interactions annually between police and people in crisis, only roughly 1,000 result in use of force.

However, when pressed by board member Shelley Carroll, a city councillor, to provide data such as the race, gender and spoken language of the people in crisis involved, Federico said that information is hard to obtain because it is often not recorded.

For instance, the provincial report Toronto police must fill out after a use-of-force incident does not record race or language, nor does Toronto police’s form for reporting use of tasers.

“You need to appreciate that we have limits to the type of data that we can actually collect and retrieve. Right now we don’t collect this data,” Federico said.

Asked after the meeting whether he believes the use-of-force report should capture race data, Federico said: “The committee believes we should and we are going to take that under serious consideration.”

The board asked Saunders to report back in February on the service’s ability to “detailed disaggregated statistical information,” including information about race, gender and language, regarding use of force incidents involving people with mental health problems.