Mayor John Tory wants Ottawa to close gap in firearms regulation

Mayor John Tory is asking the federal government to close an “obvious gap” in firearms regulation that Toronto police say is putting more legally purchased Canadian guns into the hands of dangerous criminals.

“To put it simply, I want to get the guns out of the hands of those who choose to do harm and are hell-bent on disrupting our peaceful city,” Tory writes in a letter to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale.

Tory’s written appeal to Ottawa comes as 2016 closes out with a spike in gun-related homicides and non-fatal shootings.

As of Sunday evening, 39 of Toronto’s 67 homicides were gun-related, a five-year high though well short of the 52 gun deaths on city streets in 2005 when there were 78 homicides.

Last month, the Star revealed how four different men in the GTA used their valid firearms licence to each purchase numerous handguns and diverted them to the black market.

They included a University of Toronto student who bought 23 handguns during a 22-month period, including 15 from one store. All were convicted and sent to prison for firearms trafficking.

A Toronto police briefing note prepared for city staff warned that serious “gaps” have turned domestic firearms trafficking into a “very real problem in Canada,” and put some of the blame on the RCMP, the agency that administers the Canadian Firearms Program.

The memo pointed to frequent “conflict” between the regulatory and investigative sides of the Mountie-run gun system. That conflict is said to prevent information sharing, including with provincial and municipal law enforcement agencies.

While more could be done to prevent domestic firearms trafficking, it hasn’t happened because of “conflict between the two sides of the Canadian Firearms Program,” the police services memo said.

In a draft copy of Tory’s letter to Goodale obtained by the Star, Tory writes he finds it troubling that “certain licensed gun owners are able to amass small arsenals of handguns and that there are no red flags despite these purchases being registered on the Canadian Firearms Registry.

“I was further shocked to learn that there is no limit on the number of firearms any one licensed gun owner can purchase and possess,” the letter states.

This “obvious gap” needs to be addressed as legally purchased Canadian guns are turning up in criminal investigations with greater frequency, Tory writes.

“I hope, at the very least, that our police agencies are sharing intelligence and collaborating closely, and would urge you to make this a federal government priority.”

The letter adds that Tory has learned that criminals are also increasingly arming themselves with domestically sold long guns, including rifles and shotguns.

“I would urge you to examine some form of tracking for sales of these weapons as well, understanding that a re-instatement of the long-gun registry may not be practical at this time.”

The phenomenon of people accumulating larger numbers of firearms isn’t limited to Toronto; just last week police in the Montreal suburb of Longueil say they found a man’s stash of 31 handguns, 14 long guns, and 11 prohibited weapons; he faces several charges.

The former Conservative government ended the registration of rifles and shotguns in 2011.

The Coalition for Gun Control blames relaxed licensing and legislation under the Tories for eroding strict controls that previously limited access to certain firearms.

In the past five years, the number of handguns owned by Canadians jumped 50 per cent, climbing to 795,854 in 2015 from just under 532,000 in 2011.

The federal Liberals promised during last year’s election campaign to strengthen some of the country’s gun laws.

Earlier this month, on the anniversary of the Montreal Massacre, Goodale released a statement saying the Liberal government is forming a firearms advisory committee and working on a strategy “to make it harder for criminals to acquire and use firearms.”