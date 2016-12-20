Experiences, not stuff, make more meaningful gifts, says U of T study

If you’re behind on your holiday shopping and out of ideas you might want to consider giving an “experience” instead of an object.

New research out of the University of Toronto suggests experiential gifts, like spa packages, concert tickets or museum passes, might really bring you closer to your friends and family than simply buying them more stuff.

The gifts “make recipients feel that their relationship has grown stronger,” explained co-author Cindy Chan, an assistant professor of marketing with the department of management at the University of Toronto Scarborough and the Rotman School of Management.

So, while it might “it might not be as fun to give” because you don’t get to see the person’s face when they “experience” the gift, something like wine tasting instead of wine glasses or golf lessons instead of golf clubs pays off in the long run, Chan said.

And, she stressed, you don’t need to share the experience with your loved one to make it count.