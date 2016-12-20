Light exercise after concussion may halt prolonged symptoms for kids

TORONTO — A study suggests getting some physical exercise within a week of suffering a concussion may reduce a young person's risk of experiencing ongoing symptoms from the brain injury a month later.

The finding runs counter to conventional pediatric concussion guidelines, which recommend an initial period of physical rest following the injury until symptoms have resolved.

Those symptoms can include headache, dizziness and sensitivity to light and noise.

Principal researcher Dr. Roger Zemek of the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario says activities such as walking, swimming or stationary cycling may overcome the deconditioning effects linked to prolonged rest.

And he speculates that increased blood flow to the brain resulting from exercise might help the injury heal more quickly.

However, Zemek says that doesn't mean kids should resume activities that could lead to another concussion — pursuits such as skiing, skating and bicycling that put children and teens at risk for a fall should be avoided until they are given the go-ahead by a health professional.

Zemek says a clinical trial comparing exercise versus no exercise post-concussion is needed to definitively determine whether early physical activity is beneficial for preventing long-term symptoms.