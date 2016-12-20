Man accused of his aunt's murder denied bail
Shayne MacDonald is accused of second-degree murder in the death of Sarah Vermelhudo and the attempted murder of her mother.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The man accused of stabbing a woman to death and injuring another in a west Toronto home on Friday will not receive bail.
Shayne MacDonald, arrested on Monday after a three-day search, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Sarah Vermelhudo and attempted murder in the stabbing of Sarah’s mother, Maria Vermelhudo.
Police say Sarah Vermelhudo, 38, was MacDonald’s aunt.
MacDonald, 21, made his first appearance in court at Old City Hall Tuesday morning.
He stood in the accused’s box in a dark grey fleece sweatshirt and baggy, light grey sweatpants. MacDonald did not speak during the appearance. He kept his hands in his pockets or clasped in front of him, and watched the proceedings with a blank look on his face.
His light brown hair was pressed straight down onto his forehead. His face was covered in a short, wispy beard.
MacDonald’s family waited outside the courtroom.
They declined to speak with the Star.
MacDonald is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 19.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Retail Insider
It's time to talk about the politics of the fashion industry
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Four reasons why Patrick Brown needs to steer clear of Toronto's plan for road tolls
-
Tory's Toronto
City hall committees must reflect the entire city — including downtown