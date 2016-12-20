News / Toronto

Male teen in serious condition after stabbing in Beaches

The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. near Kingswood Rd. and Queen St. E.

A male teen is in hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in the Beaches overnight Monday.

The victim was stabbed in the torso, said Toronto paramedics. He is in serious but stable condition.

Police have not yet released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500.

