News / Toronto

Toronto Christmas Market increases security after Berlin attack

Monday’s attack on crowded market in Berlin left 12 people dead and nearly 50 injured.

The Christmas Market at the Distillery District in Toronto draws large crowds every year.

Torstar News Service Order this photo

The Christmas Market at the Distillery District in Toronto draws large crowds every year.

Toronto’s Christmas Market at the Distillery District has enhanced their security after the deadly attack on a Berlin Christmas Market, Monday evening.

According to Toronto Police at 51 division, organizers of the market contacted police to heighten the security presence and ordered paid-duty cops.

Police also said that concrete barriers were put up around the Distillery District.

More to come

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Toronto Views

More...