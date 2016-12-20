Toronto Christmas Market increases security after Berlin attack
Monday’s attack on crowded market in Berlin left 12 people dead and nearly 50 injured.
Toronto’s Christmas Market at the Distillery District has enhanced their security after the deadly attack on a Berlin Christmas Market, Monday evening.
According to Toronto Police at 51 division, organizers of the market contacted police to heighten the security presence and ordered paid-duty cops.
Police also said that concrete barriers were put up around the Distillery District.
More to come
