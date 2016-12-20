TTC to use undercover officers to catch fare cheats

You never know who you’re going to sit next to on the TTC. But starting today, it could be an undercover transit officer watching to make sure you’ve paid your fare.

In an effort to push fare evasion rates down, the TTC has given the green light to a plan to use plainclothes special constables to help nab fare cheats on streetcars.

Chief Special Constable Mark Cousins, head of the TTC’s transit enforcement unit, said the covert enforcement officers won’t be engaged in “undercover drug takedown stuff,” but will be there to point out people who haven’t paid to the TTC’ fleet of uniformed fare inspectors.

“This idea of just riding along until you see a fare inspector, that’s what’s starting to get us,” Cousins said.

According to a report that went before the TTC board on Tuesday, the transit system had a fare evasion rate of about 2.7 per cent during the first six months of 2016. That’s above the industry standard of 2 per cent.

Cousins said that plainclothes constables wouldn’t be tasked with writing tickets themselves, but would aid in catching people who try to argue with inspectors.

“So that when a fare inspector boards and you say, well I’ve been trying to pay but I couldn’t figure out how, or here’s my token and I was going to go deposit it, the undercover person can say, actually I’ve been riding with her for seven stops she never got out of her seat, she never made an attempt. She gets a ticket,” he explained.

Cousins wouldn’t say how many undercover constables will be deployed, or when they’ll start. “As a riding customer I’d just assume that they’re out there right now. So continue to pay your fares, and we’ll go from there.”

Under the Provincial Offences Act, the fine for riding the TTC without paying is $235.

TTC chair Josh Colle said he supported using undercover constables because “we’ve tried all the various tactics of trying to convince people why they shouldn’t evade fares and there still seems to be persistence on that front.”

“I’ve seen so many times where a fare inspector gets on, people shuttle off. Or people who all of a sudden see a fare inspector don’t get on a vehicle,” he said.

Colle said he didn’t see any privacy concerns with using undercover constables to monitor transit users because it would only affect people who are “doing something illegal.”

“So I don’t see that there’s a privacy issue if you choose to, on TTC property, to (avoid paying). I don’t think it should be a concern,” he said.

The plainclothes officers would be taken from the TTC’s complement of roughly 40 special constables. Under an agreement with the Toronto Police Services Board, the constables have limited police powers on the TTC and are authorized to carry handcuffs, batons, and pepper spray.

Fare inspectors are provincial offences officers and have less power than special constables. According to policy changes the TTC board authorized on Tuesday, fare inspectors, who would still be responsible for writing tickets, will no longer carry batons or handcuffs. The TTC has about 68 fare inspectors, plus a dozen supervisors and administrative staff.

TTC CEO Andy Byford, who has worked for rail systems in London and Sydney, Australia, said it’s not unusual for public transit agencies to employ plainclothes units.

“These will be fully trained, fully empowered officers who receive the same level of training, and sensitivity training, as their uniformed colleagues. This is merely to make sure that people pay the fare,” he said, arguing that cracking down on fare evasion would lessen the need for the fare hikes that have become an annual occurrence at the TTC.