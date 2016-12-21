Police make arrest in 2009 drive-by shooting at upscale Scarborough house party

More than seven years after 18-year-old Tevon Mitchell was gunned down outside a Scarborough house party, Toronto police have arrested a suspect for his murder.

Mitchell’s killing on July 19, 2009 shocked the city, as it happened in the scenic, upscale neighbourhood of West Rouge. At the time, Toronto police offered a $50,000 reward to catch the person responsible.

The Grade 12 student was shot in the stomach outside a home on Rouge Hills Dr., near Port Union and Lawrence Ave. At the time, police said they believed it was a drive-by shooting.

A gravely wounded Mitchell then staggered back up the driveway to the house, where inside, revellers were celebrating a birthday. Though party guests attempted to help and paramedics rushed him to hospital, Mitchell died from his injuries.

A year later, Mitchell’s mother made an emotional plea for information, begging for gun violence in Toronto to come to an end.

“Tevon was an intelligent, bright, sweet, loving boy and he was still just a boy, just 18,” said Vanessa Smikle in an October 2010 press conference with Toronto police.

On Tuesday, police arrested Christopher Reauz Shaw, now 28, of Toronto. He’s charged with second-degree murder.