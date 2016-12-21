Kids Help Phone records spike in calls during holiday season

Reminder: Adults aren’t alone when it comes to feeling stress over the holidays.

New data from Kids Help Phone shows the number of crisis calls increases during the period between Boxing Day and New Year – sometimes going up as much as 23 per cent.

The severity of calls also increases during the period, with kids talking about dealing with depression, self-harm or expressing suicidal thoughts.

For kids and teens who have experienced any form of emotional abuse, the holiday season can be “a triggering time,” said Caitlin, a Kids Help Phone counsellor in Toronto.

“One of the reasons for this is because the normal routine is out of whack for these kids,” she said. “School is out, their families may be too busy with all the holiday plans or it may be because of too many expectations.”

The spike could also be related to kids comparing themselves to their friends and what presents they’re getting. While families have different means and celebrate the season differently, that difference can leave kids with “huge emotional needs,” Caitlin said.

The best way parents can help their kids avoid crisis is to make time for them and have routine conversations that keep them out of isolation, she added.